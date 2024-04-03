PRS launches new S2 Series models for 2024 – and they now come with USA pickups

PRS have announced a major update for the S2 Series, with 2024 models now featuring USA pickups and electronics as standard.

Short for “Stevensville 2,” the S2 Series was named for a second manufacturing line that was created inside PRS’ Stevensville, Maryland shop back in 2013. Since then, the S2 Series has grown to be fully integrated into the same production line as the brand’s Core and Bolt-On instruments.

After years of sharing the same import pickups as the more affordable PRS SE line, the S2 Series now comes with pickups and electronics made in the company’s Maryland shop. This means that for the first time ever, PRS S2s will feature PRS’s 85/15, 58/15 LT, Narrowfield and TCI pickups.

The guitars will also be equipped with the same electronics as PRS Core instruments, including potentiometers with extreme audio tapers and other components with custom-designed features.

Furthermore, the 2024 S2 Series boasts nitrocellulose finishes as standard, which is pretty much as close as you’d get to the US Core line, at a significantly lower price.

The S2 range encompasses beloved models like the Custom 24 and McCarty 594, alongside exclusive editions like the Vela, Standard 22, and McCarty 594 Thinline.

PRS has been on a roll lately, with the brand launching the highly affordable SE CE 24 Standard Satin for just $499 earlier this year. A budget-friendly workhorse that’s “full of PRS DNA and quality”, the SE CE 24 sports an all-mahogany body, a bolt-on maple neck, and a 10” radius rosewood fretboard with PRS’ trademark bird inlays. The guitar is sounded by PRS 85/15 S pickups and comes equipped with a push/pull tone control with 3-way toggle pickup selector.

“The price of this guitar implies that it is probably a great beginner guitar – it is. But, I imagine for some it also implies that it is lacking in some way – it is not,” said PRS COO Jack Higginbotham.

Learn more at PRS.