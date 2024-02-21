Did PRS just launch the best value guitar in the world? The new SE CE 24 Standard Satin is just $499

The latest member of PRS’ affordable SE range might just be the best value guitar we’ve seen in a very long while. At just $499, the new PRS SE CE 24 Standard Satin is the brand’s cheapest guitar yet, and brings the SE line’s class-leading build quality, playability and sound into true entry-level territory.

That said, don’t let the SE CE 24’s wallet-friendly price tag fool you, as the guitar does feature some pretty impressive specifications. You get an all-mahogany body for starters, along with a bolt-on maple neck, and a 10” radius rosewood fretboard with PRS’ trademark bird inlays.

The PRS SE CE 24 Standard Satin also features the full range and clarity of the PRS 85/15 S pickups and the versatility of the push/pull tone control with 3-way toggle pickup selector. Additional appointments include a trusty set of PRS-designed tuners and PRS Patented Tremolo system, as well as an all-over thin, satin finish that delivers “punch, power, snap, and response”.

All in all, a budget-friendly workhorse that is “full of PRS DNA and quality”, as the brand puts it.

Three finishes are available at the time of launch: Charcoal, Turquoise and Vintage Cherry, and PRS is keen to point out that the satin finish to the guitar is still extremely rugged and hard-wearing.

PRS Guitars Chief Operating Officer Jack Higginbotham says of the new release: “It is difficult to speak briefly about the SE CE 24 Standard Satin. The price of this guitar implies that it is probably a great beginner guitar – it is. But, I imagine for some it also implies that it is lacking in some way – it is not.”

“This guitar is full of all the attention to detail we have infused into the SE Series: the neck, pickups, playability, and vibe are pure PRS. More than that, this new satin finish makes a very lively guitar because it is so thin, but it is also incredibly durable, so it can withstand a bit of abuse. This is a quintessential player’s guitar.”

Check out the new PRS SE CE 24 Standard Satin in action below.

Learn more at PRS.