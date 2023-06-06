PRS launches maple fretboard version of its SE Silver Sky model

Along with the new maple version comes the first colour refresh on the rosewood-equipped model since its introduction back in January last year.

PRS Guitars and John Mayer have announced two new SE Silver Sky updates – a maple fretboard version in a trio of new finishes, and the first colour refresh to the rosewood-equipped lineup.

The PRS SE Silver Sky Maple has all the same specifications as its rosewood-appointed sister, except for the fretboard wood and range of colours. The Maple version comes in a new colour palette of Nylon Blue, Overland Gray, and Summit Purple.

And speaking of colours, the original Silver Sky is also now available in Storm Gray and Piano Black, while also saying goodbye to the Dragon Fruit and Ever Green finishes. Moon White and Stone Blue colourways will remain available, and these four offerings are available for the classic rosewood version only.

“Adding a maple fretboard option to the PRS SE Silver Sky lineup is an exciting expansion for this guitar. Players have always enjoyed having fretboard material options for tone, feel and looks. The buzz that the prototypes have created around the office has not been small. Having the opportunity to work with John on some new colours has been a bonus,” said Jack Higginbotham, PRS Guitars Chief Operating Officer.

“The PRS SE Silver Sky, and the Silver Sky before it, both disrupted the market with their introductions and have since become quietly accepted as real instruments with their own personalities,” added Bev Fowler, PRS Director of Artist Relations. “It’s been highly rewarding to be John’s [Mayer’s] guitar maker and also to see these designs in the hands of so many talented musicians who trust PRS to deliver the tone and playability they need.”

Shared specifications for the two models include:

Poplar body

Maple neck

22 frets

25.5” scale length

8.5” fretboard radius

635 JM “S” pickups

One volume, two tone, and 5-way blade pickup switch

Synthetic bone nut

PRS small bird inlays

PRS Classic 10-46 strings

For more information, head to PRSGuitars.com.