PRS enters the pedal market with US-made overdrive, compressor and dual-flanger

PRS is entering the guitar pedal market with a trio of curiously-named stompers: Horsemeat Overdrive, Mary Cries Optical Compressor and Wind Through The Trees Dual Flanger.

The guitar brand’s entrance to the effects game came somewhat naturally, explained CEO Paul Reed Smith in a statement: “This whole concept started in my home studio. When recording, the musicians were looking for tones and textures that we couldn’t get straight from the guitar.”

“When we couldn’t find what we were looking for, we started building devices with the help of some friends. That’s how the first pedal prototypes were born,” he explained.

Each PRS pedal is designed and manufactured in the US, with true-bypass switching and through-hole soldering.

PRS Horsemeat Transparent Overdrive

With a “from-scratch” overdrive circuit that’s designed to enhance rather than overcolour, Horsemeat delivers harmonic richness and can be deployed as a clean boost, overdrive or a way of pushing a preamp section; it sounds “like a good amp,” Smith puts it.

PRS Mary Cries Optical Compressor

Based on the studio favourite LA-2A rack compressor, the Mary Cries analogue compressor is said to be capable of controlling signal peaks and even pushing guitar tone out without shaving definition and note clarity. By leaving compression at minimum, players can also use the Mary Cries pedal as a straight boost.

PRS Wind Through the Trees Dual-Flanger

Finally, we have a dual-flanger with a sonic character PRS describes as “reminiscent of the wind whipping through the trees” – er, hence the name we suppose. Whether its jet-engine wooshes, fluctuating warbles or airy harmonics, the Wind Through The Trees dual-flanger is said to deliver.

Pricing and availability

At press time, several online retailers have listed pre-orders for the pedals. The Horsemeat is priced at $249, the Mary Cries is $219, and Wind Through the Trees is priced at $349.

Learn more at PRS.com