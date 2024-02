The Lerxst By-Tor overdrive was so popular Alex Lifeson has announced a full production run

When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Second chances don’t come often in life, but they have now for those who’ve missed out on Alex Lifeson’s limited-edition Lerxst By-Tor overdrive.

Due to popular demand, the drive pedal is now available as a full production model, so ready your wallet and head to the Mojotone web store to get yours today.

Announced last December in a limited 500-unit run, the two-channel Lerxst By-Tor was designed to Lifeson’s exacting specifications as a compact, pedalboard-friendly version of his signature Omega amplifier.

As the Rush guitarist’s first signature pedal, By-Tor is said to replicate the “intensity and growl” of the Omega, with a “unique circuit design” to put a wide range of overdriven sounds at one’s fingertips.

The Drive side features interactive Gain, Tone, and Level controls to dial in everything from mild amp-like grit to fat, soaring sounds. As for the Boost section, we have a JFET-based gain stage which offers up to 6dB of Gain. It’s designed to add some shimmer and chime to the top-end of your tone, and can be used independently of the Drive section or as an always-on gain stage.

The pedal also comes with an order switch that lets you place the boost before or after the Drive, allowing for even more gain or a volume bump for lead playing.

“By-Tor gives me every distorted sound I’ve come to know and love from my OMEGA amps in a small box,” says Lifeson of the release. “The folks at Mojotone have done a wonderful job capturing OMEGA’s vibe and tonality with something that I can show up to the gig with, plug into any clean amplifier, and get my sound.”

Like all Mojotone products, By-Tor is handcrafted in the USA.

The By-Tor is available now for $295. For more information, head to Mojotone.