The Lerxst By-Tor overdrive was so popular Alex Lifeson has announced a full production run

Missed your chance to grab one of these babies? Look no further.

Lerxst By-Tor overdrive

Image: Mojotone

 
Second chances don’t come often in life, but they have now for those who’ve missed out on Alex Lifeson’s limited-edition Lerxst By-Tor overdrive.

Due to popular demand, the drive pedal is now available as a full production model, so ready your wallet and head to the Mojotone web store to get yours today.

Announced last December in a limited 500-unit run, the two-channel Lerxst By-Tor was designed to Lifeson’s exacting specifications as a compact, pedalboard-friendly version of his signature Omega amplifier.

As the Rush guitarist’s first signature pedal, By-Tor is said to replicate the “intensity and growl” of the Omega, with a “unique circuit design” to put a wide range of overdriven sounds at one’s fingertips.

Lerxst By-Tor overdrive
Image: Mojotone

The Drive side features interactive Gain, Tone, and Level controls to dial in everything from mild amp-like grit to fat, soaring sounds. As for the Boost section, we have a JFET-based gain stage which offers up to 6dB of Gain. It’s designed to add some shimmer and chime to the top-end of your tone, and can be used independently of the Drive section or as an always-on gain stage.

The pedal also comes with an order switch that lets you place the boost before or after the Drive, allowing for even more gain or a volume bump for lead playing.

“By-Tor gives me every distorted sound I’ve come to know and love from my OMEGA amps in a small box,” says Lifeson of the release. “The folks at Mojotone have done a wonderful job capturing OMEGA’s vibe and tonality with something that I can show up to the gig with, plug into any clean amplifier, and get my sound.”

Like all Mojotone products, By-Tor is handcrafted in the USA.

The By-Tor is available now for $295. For more information, head to Mojotone.

