The PRS SE Silver Sky “reigns supreme” as Reverb’s best-selling electric guitar for second year in a row

Music marketplace Reverb.com has revealed its annual list of the best-selling guitars from across its platform this year, and the PRS SE Silver Sky has taken the top spot for the second year running in its electric guitar category.

Nearly two million pieces of gear are available for sale on the platform at any given time. The best-sellers list excludes gear that has been exclusively for sale on Reverb, on sale for exclusive-to-Reverb prices, or has otherwise benefitted from exclusive promotions on its site.

All rankings are determined by total order count (the actual number of items sold, not the total price of sold items), and in both lists of its Overall Best-Selling Electric Guitars Of 2023, and its Best-Selling New Electric Guitars of 2023, the Silver Sky takes the lead.

Fender’s Stratocaster and Telecaster took second and third place overall, with buyers favouring Player series models. Strats made up five of the top 20 guitars on the list, and this number bumps up to seven if you count the Silver Skies.

When it comes to used electric guitars, Gibson les Paul Standard ‘60s were at the top of the list and Les Paul Custom Norlin Era electrics came in at #14, which Reverb declares as a big win for vintage gear.

When it comes to acoustic models, the Ibanez Tim Henson Signature TOD10N was crowned as this year’s best-seller, followed by the Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top in second place. The PRS SE P20E Tonare Parlor took third position.

Last week at Guitar.com, we reviewed the SE Silver Sky Maple and scored it a well-earned 9/10. We noted in our verdict that the sonic differences might be negligible between the maple model and the standard SE Silver Sky with a rosewood board, but the Maple further successfully pulls the S-type format into step with modern design languages.

View the full list of best selling guitars throughout 2023 over at Reverb.