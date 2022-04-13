Reverb’s List And Win is back, with a Taylor GTe Blacktop up for grabs

Online gear marketplace Reverb.com has brought back its List And Win contest, which allows anyone who lists a piece of gear for sale on the site in a two-week period to enter into a competition to win a piece of gear. The prize this time? A Taylor GTe Blacktop acoustic.

The competition is unfortunately open to US residents only. However, if you are eligible, all you have to do is list your gear for sale on Reverb between now (13 April) and 26 April, and enter your email on the sign-up page here.

Those who do so will be in with a chance of winning a Taylor GTe Blacktop acoustic guitar. The instrument features a compact GT (Grand Theater) body shape, with a solid spruce top, solid American Walnut back and sides, a mahogany neck and a eucalyptus fretboard and bridge. It also has a relatively short scale of 24.175 inches, and a Taylor ES-2 pickup system – making it perfect for anyone who needs a touring live acoustic. It’s worth about $1,700 dollars.

Other List And Win prizes reverb has offered include a full-sized Korg MS-20 synth, a Roland TR-08 and – perhaps most excitingly – a $5,000 gear voucher.

If you’re eligible, you can enter by listing on Reverb and then heading here.