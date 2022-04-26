Reverend announces third Billy Corgan signature guitar, the Z-One

Reverend Guitars has announced a new Billy Corgan signature guitar, the Z-One, adding to their two previous signature models, the BC1 and Terz.

The Z-One has been specifically designed for a tonal upgrade with the sound of The Smashing Pumpkins in mind, a much heavier direction than the previous signatures. The tracks Geek USA, Quiet, Jellybelly, Zero, and Bodies were specifically mentioned as tracks this guitar has been built to handle.

The body shape has also been refreshed with deeper horns for better fret access, though the roasted maple medium oval profile neck and fingerboard remain consistent with the other signatures.

Pickup-wise the Z-One comes with a Billy Corgan Z-One bridge, and Billy Corgan Z-One neck Railhammer-style pickups that have custom artwork and an aluminium pickguard.

Control knobs – for volume, tone and bass contour pots – are presented in a sleek metal look.

The Z-One features a string-thru-body design, and as for tuning it comes equipped with a set of stainless steel saddles, a set of Reverend pin-lock tuners, and a Boneite nut. It will be available in Metallic Silver Freeze and Midnight Black at the recommended retail price of $1799

Learn more about the Z-One at reverendguitars.com