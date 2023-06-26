Meet Richie Faulkner’s new Gibson Flying V signature – a guitar so sweet it sold out in less than 24 hours

The Judas Priest guitarist’s new model would have set you back $6,999.

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has unveiled his new Gibson Flying V Custom electric guitar in a stunning Pelham Blue finish.

The surprise release took place as part of Sweetwater’s GearFest 2023, and it looks like the first batch of Faulkner’s Flying V Custom has already been sold out less than 24 hours after making its appearance on the Sweetwater YouTube channel.

While we keep our fingers crossed for a restock, here’s what $6,999 can get you: The guitar features a one-piece mahogany body, a custom-profile mahogany set neck, as well as a 12-inch-radius, 22-fret, bound ebony fingerboard with mother of pearl block inlays.

Other Faulkner-approved touches include a multi-ply top and back binding, a contrasting double pickguard, a mother of pearl split-diamond headstock inlay, and a custom Falcon logo located at the 12th fret.

Soundwise, we have a pair of Richie Faulkner Signature EMG active humbuckers that are said to “deliver metal-ready tones with a hint of vintage character”, coupled with a double-locking Floyd Rose vibrato.

According to Sweetwater, the bridge pickup “combines Alnico V magnets and steel pole pieces, yielding a PAF-like character augmented by active electronics for extra headroom [and] maximum punch”, while the neck pickup uses “ceramic pole pieces”, for “tons of articulate clarity with expansive lows, with a warm-sounding active preamp specially tailored for super-smooth mids”.

The guitar is complete with Grover tuners, and a three-way switch along with one volume knob. Those lucky enough to get their hands on the axe will also receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Faulkner himself, and the knowledge that a part of the proceeds will be donated to some of the guitarist’s favourite charities.

Check out Faulkner’s Flying V Custom in action below.

To learn more about the model, head to Sweetwater.