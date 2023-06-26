logo
News

Meet Richie Faulkner’s new Gibson Flying V signature – a guitar so sweet it sold out in less than 24 hours

The Judas Priest guitarist’s new model would have set you back $6,999.

 
Richie Faulkner's Gibson Flying V Custom in Pelham Blue

Image: Sweetwater via YouTube

Get Guitar.com breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/guitardotcom

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has unveiled his new Gibson Flying V Custom electric guitar in a stunning Pelham Blue finish.

The surprise release took place as part of Sweetwater’s GearFest 2023, and it looks like the first batch of Faulkner’s Flying V Custom has already been sold out less than 24 hours after making its appearance on the Sweetwater YouTube channel.

While we keep our fingers crossed for a restock, here’s what $6,999 can get you: The guitar features a one-piece mahogany body, a custom-profile mahogany set neck, as well as a 12-inch-radius, 22-fret, bound ebony fingerboard with mother of pearl block inlays.

Other Faulkner-approved touches include a multi-ply top and back binding, a contrasting double pickguard, a mother of pearl split-diamond headstock inlay, and a custom Falcon logo located at the 12th fret.

Soundwise, we have a pair of Richie Faulkner Signature EMG active humbuckers that are said to “deliver metal-ready tones with a hint of vintage character”, coupled with a double-locking Floyd Rose vibrato.

According to Sweetwater, the bridge pickup “combines Alnico V magnets and steel pole pieces, yielding a PAF-like character augmented by active electronics for extra headroom [and] maximum punch”, while the neck pickup uses “ceramic pole pieces”, for “tons of articulate clarity with expansive lows, with a warm-sounding active preamp specially tailored for super-smooth mids”.

The guitar is complete with Grover tuners, and a three-way switch along with one volume knob. Those lucky enough to get their hands on the axe will also receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Faulkner himself, and the knowledge that a part of the proceeds will be donated to some of the guitarist’s favourite charities.

Check out Faulkner’s Flying V Custom in action below.

To learn more about the model, head to Sweetwater.

Judas Priest
#Electric Guitars
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.