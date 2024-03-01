logo
You can save £100 on a Line 6 HX Stomp XL until 10 March at Thomann

Get one of the most popular multi-effects in the biz at a killer price.

Line 6 HX Stomp XL

Image: Line 6

 
Thomann is commemorating a cool 70 years in business, and as part of the celebrations the retail giant is offering killer savings on a host of music gear. 

While having a browse, we came across this excellent deal – £100 off the Line 6 HX Stomp XL in Silver – which is available until 10 March.

Normally priced at £665 – but available for £555 for a short time only – the HX Stomp XL multi-effects and amp processor was launched in 2021, and built on the widely acclaimed effects processor, the HX Stomp.

At the heart of the HX Stomp XL lies Line 6’s HX modelling engine, which boasts the ability to run six effects blocks at a time, from a library of 300 effects, amp models and cabinet simulations.

Line 6 also promises “exceptional sound quality” with 123 dB of dynamic range, as well as eight touch footswitches with colour-coded LED rings, third-party impulse response support, polyphonic pitch-shifting effects, and split/parallel signal paths for maximum routing flexibility.

There’s also a stereo effects loop, two 6.3mm input and two 6.3mm output jacks, USB connectivity, MIDI in and out, and an AUX input.

When the HX Stomp XL launched in 2021, it brought several updates to the HX Stomp aside from the added footswitches: a hands-free pedal edit mode – allowing you to tweak presets with your feet, support for 128 presets in total rather than 126, and four snapshots per preset instead of three.

So if you’re in the market for a new multi-effects unit and amp processor – one which, we add, is very highly rated in the guitar industry – you won’t go far wrong with the Line 6 HX Stomp XL. And with a saving of £100, it’s a no brainer. But act fast: you’ve got a little more than a week to get it at this price.

For more information, head to Thomann.

