Seymour Duncan unveils the new P-90 Silencer pickups headlined by Jared James Nichols

Seymour Duncan has unveiled a line of new P-90 Silencer Pickups, featuring the Vintage, Neck, Hot, and Jared James Nichols signature models.

As its name suggests, the new P-90 Silencer is said to deliver the quintessential tone and appearance of a classic P-90 pickup — but without any of that annoying 60-cycle hum.

Here’s how it works: the P-90 Silencer consists of three coils — one large coil in the centre and two outrigger coils on either side. The outrigger coils are wired in series with the centre coil in opposing phase such that hum and noise are cancelled.

Headlining the series is the JJN P-90, which was voiced with limitless range that’s said to cover everything from “sparkling cleans to barking dirty tones”.

“Simply put, the Seymour Duncan Jared James Nichols P-90 Silencer is my dream pickup,” says the guitarist, who describes his new toy as “delicate and strong, like a grizzly bear and a paper airplane landing.”

He adds: “As I grew and started to play gigs, sometimes I would get stuck in a venue or somewhere where the power wasn’t great and if you’ve ever played a P-90 you know that they can have a buzz. So with this pickup we had the intention to get rid of the hum; the silencer factor is the wow factor so for me it’s a win-win. It’s my tone in a pickup, without the buzz.”

The Silencer range also comprises a single Neck unit that can be paired with any other Silencer pickups, along with Hot and Vintage variations. Players can opt for complete sets or individual bridge pickups for the latter two options.

Soundwise, the Hot P-90 Silencer is a hotter version offering a more aggressive sound while the Vintage is matched to vintage specs for those old-school tones we all love. More importantly, Seymour Duncan says that these pickups are drop-in replacements for most standard P-90 routes.

The pickups arrive in cream or black covers, with the JJN P-90 coming in at $149 and the rest at $139.

