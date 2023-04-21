Seymour Duncan and Slash collab for new Slash 2.0 Humbucker Set pickups

Slash describes the pickups as punchy and bright, but not too obnoxious.

Slash and Seymour Duncan have joined forces to launch the Slash 2.0 humbucker pickup set.

The set is an upgraded rendition of the APH-2 set, famously used by the Guns N’ Roses guitarist. Wound with a hotter coil and featuring rough cast Alnico 2 magnets, these pickups boast an increased output, whilst still retaining his iconic Slash tone.

The 2.0 set comes in a range of finishes, including black, black-nickel cover, gold cover, nickel cover, raw-nickel cover, reverse zebra and zebra. They can also be purchased as a complete set or as individual humbuckers.

Created as Slash found a need for a louder, fuller sound during his live shows, his goal was to deliver the “same tonality, same great clarity…but hotter.” The guitarist describes them as punchy and bright, yet not too obnoxious.

Seymour Duncan says the 2.0 pairing has “a hotter wind that provides the familiar sound Slash loves while pushing his amps with the perfect balance of volume, drive, and compression”.

“I’ve found on occasion that I needed a louder pickup for certain live applications,” Slash said of the launch. “For some reason, certain guitars that I have are quieter than others, and I started finding I needed louder pickups in those guitars, and I went to Seymour Duncan.”

“They’re higher output, but they don’t add any distortion. There’s no gain, just a higher level,” he added.

Watch the video below to hear more from Slash himself:

The Slash 2.0 Humbucker set is available now for $119. Find out more at SeymourDuncan.com.