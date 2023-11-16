Simon Neil and Gone Fishing Effects bring back the gritty Booooom / Blast pedal with a new look

Simon Neil has announced the third drop of his well-loved Booooom / Blast pedal, which he creates with Gone Fishing Effects.

The pedals, this time arriving in black and red, are hand painted and signed by Neil. Just like the previous 2.0 drop back in 2021, there will be only 200 units made available.

At its original launch in 2020, the unit was described as “two pedals in one box” by Neil. One side of the pedal, Blast, is a transistor-based fuzz which can range between grainy break up to full-on velcro squarewaves. The other side, Booooom, an overdrive based on a germanium diode clipping section. Each side of the pedal has its own footswitch.

“It’s time for run number three of the Booooom / Blast pedal. Churd [guitar tech Richard Pratt] has been beavering away, we’ve been so blown away by the response from you guys on the first two runs of it,” Neil says in a video shared online.

“So [it’s the] same number of units, it’s a beautiful, more demonic aesthetic. And yeah, thanks for supporting what we’re doing. It sounds fucking bad ass.”

When we last spoke to Neil, who fronts both Biffy Clyro and Empire State Bastard, he shared where his original idea for the pedal came from: “My main plan and first directive was ‘let’s make a pedal that’s the loudest pedal you could possibly buy,’” he explained. “That idea stems from when I used to play through a Peavy Bandit, I could never get a distortion pedal that jumped enough.”

He added, “I [envisioned] a kid who’s playing a guitar through one pedal, there’s one amplifier, in his or her room with his or her friends. I wanted to give their parents a fright, give the crowd a fright, and really attack people with the pedal.”

Drop three of the Booooom / Blast will be available for pre-order at 11am GMT next Tuesday 21 November via the Biffy Clyro online store. It will be priced at £325.