Snark’s new rechargeable tuner could solve a fundamental problem with waste

Snark has introduced a rechargeable version of its incredibly popular clip-on guitar tuners, which just makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

Let’s be honest, unless you work in a watch shop or collect vintage calculators, button cells (or coin batteries) are never quite around when you need them. And so, when your clip-on tuner runs out of juice, you leave it lying around and before you know it, the battery has leaked and you end up having to buy another one.

This one lets you charge it through USB and is said to last for “weeks to months” of regular use. It also brings some new technologies, believe it or not, including a new tuning software for “even faster lightning speed response” that’s said to be more accurate.

It also has a new rubber coating that helps isolate signals in noisy environments – so you can tune in peace while your bass player shows off their best Sunn O))) impression.

Good news for believers of the 432Hz theory: chromatic pitch calibration can be set between 415Hz and 466Hz. It also works with baritone guitars and multi-string bass guitars.

Aside from that, this new rechargeable variant of the Snark clip-on tuner retains the characteristic bright LCD screen and full 360-degree rotation.

Snark’s Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner is available now for $20.

You can learn more at snark.com