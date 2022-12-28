Solar Guitars releases new AB2.6 series goes for under $1,000

The six model drop offers both single and dual humbucker pickup configurations.

Solar Guitars has revealed the AB2.6 series, offering a choice of fixed, Floyd Rose and EverTune bridges.

The newest drop by Solar Guitars features six different axes, offering a three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and bolt-on constructions, 24 super jumbo frets, Solar 18:1 tuners and 25.5” scale lengths.

In addition to this, all six guitars are equipped with Solar Standard Alnico Humbucker pickups. Five of the guitars have a set of two, and one of the axes with a singular bridge pickup controlled via a single volume control. However, the guitars with a dual pickup configuration have a five-way blade switch.

According to the Solar Guitar website, this series has been developed for the “demanding modern metal guitarist” offering both “high quality” and “affordability”.

You can watch a video released by Solar Guitars about the new drop below:

The six models range in prices, with the cheapest being the AB2.61RO donning a mahogany body and a bridge humbucker only at $649, and the most expensive being the AB2.6ET FBB with a dual humbucker, and a Flame Black matte finish at $999.

Other variations include a gold matte finish, and even a red oxide matt finish. Bridge specifications change on each models as well, with three donning fixed bridges, two with the Floyd Rose Specials, and the most expensive axe with the EverTune F-type.

For more information, you can visit Solar-Guitars.com.