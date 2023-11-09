logo
News

The Edge confirms he’s swapped his tube amps for Universal Audio’s UAFX pedals at U2’s The Sphere residency

It comes after speculation surrounding his pedalboard.

The Edge playing life

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for (RED)

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

As a number of fans have speculated, The Edge has confirmed that he’s ditched his tube amps for Universal Audio‘s UAFX pedals for U2‘s shows at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, tongues started to wag after photos of the guitarist’s pedalboard featuring digital amp emulators began to surface online.

The Edge is known for his love of tube amps – particularly the Vox AC30, Fender Deluxe and Fender Harvard. But now, he’s confirmed that he’s made a change.

In a statement to MusicRadar, the Irish guitar legend said, “For various reasons at the Sphere I decided to switch from amplifiers to digital amp emulators. I’m using UA Ruby, Dream and Woodrow amp pedals with some Fractal Axe-Fx units handling additional amp emulation and FX.

“When you introduce radio leads and all the electronics involved it’s never the same as a simple guitar into amp tone, so it’s a case of high-level complexity to make it sound simple.”

His three new amp pedals are similar to the ones he used previously. They’re based on a ‘55 Fender 5E3 Deluxe Tweed, Vox AC30 and AC30 Top Boost, and ‘65 Fender Deluxe Reverb. However, per Universal Audio itself, The Edge has actually bought the whole range. It said on its website, “Edge has bought most/all of our pedals. He’s also shared his feelings with us directly, but we are not using it to promote specifically, out of respect for him.”

U2’s residency at the Sphere marks the first time the $2.3 billion arena will see musical performances. The band have been performing their classic 1991 album Achtung Baby in full – as they explained in a recent statement.

They said: “Achtung Baby is the right album and Sphere is the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level. Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.”

Related Artists

The EdgeU2

Related Tags

#The Edge#U2

Trending Now

1

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

2

The Gear Used by Rivers Cuomo on Weezer’s ‘Blue Album’

3

Shergold Telstar ST14 review – one of the best new budget guitars of 2023

4

Fender Highway Series Dreadnought: another bold new step for Fender guitar design

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.