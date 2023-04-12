The Hold Steady are selling 20 years of guitars on Reverb

Here comes the chance to own a piece of THS history.

NAMM 2023: Fans of The Hold Steady unite, for the indie rock band will be unloading 20 years worth of gear on their Reverb store.

All gear featured within The Official Hold Steady Reverb Shop has either been used to record The Hold Steady tracks or gone on tour with the band. Among them is a workhorse Epiphone Acoustic owned by frontman Craig Finn.

“This was my at-home guitar for over a decade,” he explained. “With the help of Reverb, we’re [launching] a THS 20th Anniversary sale where you can buy musical items that we have used throughout the band’s life. All this gear has toured and recorded with THS over the years.”

Other highlights from The Official Hold Steady Reverb Shop include a Gibson J-100 acoustic guitar, a Gibson ES-175 hollowbody electric guitar, a Silvertone Jupiter electric guitar, a Greco electric with Bigsby tremolo and a black Les Paul Jr.

“The Hold Steady has been a band for 20 years now, and over two decades of touring and recording, we have amassed a good deal of musical equipment,” Finn said “In fact, up until recently, our storage space was overflowing, and not in a good way.”

Check out a preview of the sale at reverb.com

In other news, the band’s latest studio album, The Price of Progress, is now out.