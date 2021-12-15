The Modal Effects Disruption is modular distortion pedal with a snap-on, snap-off approach

Modal Effects have put forth a novel approach to distortion with the Disruption, a modular pedal that features six analogue devices, which you can snap on to create your own unique sound.

The Disruption features a two-footswitch base pedal with a master volume control and slots to accommodate three modules, which attach with the help of magnets.

The modules – which include a fuzz, distortion, overdrive, boost, low-pass tone and mid-scoop tone – each feature a single knob to dial in its effect. They can be swapped even while the effect is engaged without the need for additional patch cables.

Signal flows from right to left on the Disruption, so you can use this to create multiple stages of gain, fit on two different tone modules for interesting boosts and scoops… or stack fuzz upon distortion upon overdrive and hear the gnarly results. With the Solo Channel Selector switch, you also get to engage individual modules.

The Modal Effects Disruption is on Kickstarter right now, and a pledge of $259 (usually $319) will get you the Starter Pack with three modules included. Otherwise, you could go for the $399 Experimenter Pack (usually $479), which includes all six modules. The pedals are planned to ship out in August 2022.

Learn more about the Modal Effects Disruption at modaleffects.com