This Yvette Young-handpainted Acoustasonic might be her best work yet

Yvette Young is more than just the frontwoman of math rock band Covet, she’s also a very talented painter. She has been putting her combined interests to good use over the last few years, by painting guitars for fellow musicians.

And Young has taken to Instagram to unveil her latest work: a breathtaking hand-painted Fender Acoustasonic for one third of Boygenius, Julien Baker. It features a plethora of birds, flowers and plants, which sit on a muted yellow background.

“This acoustasonic is going off to the lovely Julien Baker. it was an absolute honour and I hope it brings her much joy and inspiration on and offstage,” Young writes on Instagram.

“It makes me so happy to be able to paint again,” she continues. “I’ve been deep in touring and writing but I’d love to open up guitar and painting commissions again slowly. I think I can handle one a month right now.”

In the past, Young has painted a variety of beautiful guitars for fellow musicians, including Willow Smith, Chase Taylor from Who’s to Say?, and members of the band Horizon Problem. That said, this is the first time Young has painted a guitar for another musician in some time.

Baker has yet to comment publicly about the new guitar, but as Boy Genius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers) are currently on a US tour, we may not hear anything for a while.

In more Yvette Young news, the guitarist recently took to Reddit to offer insights on the newest Covet album, Catharsis.

“I feel like the most challenging thing was recording the record before I had a chance to play them in a room live,” she said.

“You really don’t know how certain parts feel dynamically and translate until you play it a bunch- in the span of a month long tour, the way I play something evolves drastically.

“So I ended up finishing the tour and deciding I wanted to re-track a lot of my guitar parts with different tones and different ways of playing (palm muted, more attack etc)!”