The musician took to Reddit to offer insights on the newest album.

Guitarist and vocalist Yvette Young has taken to social media to answer fan’s burning questions after the release of Covet’s newest album, Catharsis.

Taking to Reddit through an AMA (ask me anything), the front-woman was of course asked about the production behind the new album, which was dropped last week (7 April).

“I feel like the most challenging thing was recording the record before I had a chance to play them in a room live,” says Young.

“You really don’t know how certain parts feel dynamically and translate until you play it a bunch- in the span of a month long tour, the way I play something evolves drastically,” She continued.

“So I ended up finishing the tour and deciding I wanted to retrack a lot of my guitar parts with different tones and different ways of playing (palm muted, more attack etc)!”

She later goes on to explain that it is also easy to get “ear fatigue” when sitting in a recording studio listening to the same riff for too long, and recommends a “good nights rest” to find “relief” in what she has recorded.

She also spoke about her recording process in an interview with Guitar.com last month, where she discussed the guitars she brought to the recording studio in preparation of Catharsis.

“Just two,” she admitted. “I’m still sticking with my signature Ibanez YY10. I’ve been using it for so long, so it’s the thing that I’m most fluent and comfortable with. I know how to get the pickups on it to break up the way I want it. I know how it interacts with the pedals, so it’s the perfect guitar for me.”

Catharsis is on all streaming services now.