Thorpy FX launches scaled down version of The Dane pedal for its five year anniversary

Thorpy FX has launched a new, upgraded edition of The Dane pedal, which honours ‘Danish Pete’ Honoré of Andertons YouTube fame.

The Dane MkII offers a smaller version of the drive and boost stomp box, which Honoré says has remained consistently on his pedalboard for the last five years, and hosts a key new feature and aesthetic too.

The pedal has been launched in a new video on the Andertons YouTube channel, where The Dane celebrates its fifth birthday with a cake that looks just like it, but hiding within it is its new successor.

The Dane MkII still has the two sides for Drive and Boost just as the original Dane does, but it now also has the option to switch the Boost from the standard DP (Danish Pete) clipping to Heavier Clipping (HC). With the release of the new pedal, the original MkI is retiring.

ThorpyFX says its Heavier Clipping option gives a similar tone to the second channel of its Heavy Water pedal, offering “extra grit” should it be needed. It also now comes in a smaller, black anodised aluminium enclosure, decorated with a couple of axes and a touch of purple on its sides. One of the reasons for its aesthetic makeover is to improve its readability, as the former chrome finish made this a little difficult.

The original idea was that it would sound good through a Telecaster going into a clean amp, and as Adrian Thorpe (ThorpyFX’s director) explains in the video, “We wanted it to be able to have both sides on, Pete to roll the volume back and still retain clarity. It’s a really hard trick to have clarity at lower volumes but also not be spiky, because the Telecaster can be quite an aggressive guitar in the upper register.”

Watch the full video below:

The Dane MKII is available for £264. You can find out more information or buy directly through the ThorpyFX website now.