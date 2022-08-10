ThorpyFx kicks off Special Projects line with artworks for charity

British pedal manufacturer ThorpyFx has debuted a new, ‘Special Projects’ section on its website, dedicated to “one-offs, special runs, or charity donations we create,” with the first three products sold to benefit a selection of charities that are close to home for the developer.

“Sometimes its fun to get the creative juices flowing by crafting things that are a little bit different from our main run pedals,” wrote founder Adrian Thorpy at the top of the Special Projects section, adding, “it takes me back to where I started with guitar pedals.”

The first two pedals one-off pedals in the section is the Special Projects Dane, a one-of-a-kind version of the manufacturer’s popular dual drive and boost pedal hand-etched with an striking image of the norse god Thor.

Interestingly, you can’t buy this pedal outright, but you can buy a “high-resolution digital artwork file” (think of it like an NFT without the carbon footprint) of the expertly etched pedal for £10. One of the purchasers will get a little surprise when the images are mailed out in September, however – “due to the limited availability of these high resolution images one unfortunate purchaser may be asked to accept the real version instead,” Thorpy explains.

The second limited-run Special Projects pedal is available for purchase however, and that is the Carbon Fibre Field Marshal pedal, a special edition of the Field Marshal fuzz pedal with a ‘motorsport-inspired’ carbon fibre chassis created by Carbon Art 45, and is priced at £499.99.

If that’s a bit steep for your blood, you can also buy a “high-resolution digital artwork file” of the Carbon Fibre Field Marshal for £10, and again one lucky purchaser will find themselves having to take ownership of one of the real things instead…

All the proceeds from the Special Projects sale will be donated to the Wallace and Gromit Children’s Foundation and the Oxford John Radcliffe Children’s Hospital – two charities that have been very important to Thorpy main man Adrian Thorpe and his family in recent years.

“Why are we doing these charity special projects?” Thorpe writes. “Well, at the risk of sounding like a contestant on America’s Got Talent/Britain’s Got Talent, myself and the Thorpy family have had a rough 18 months and without the support of two children’s hospitals, their staff and children’s charities we would have lost two of our children.

“We will never be able to express our gratitude fully but if the funds raised can support other families through troubled times then that would be wonderful.”

To find out more about ThorpyFx’s Special Projects and to make a purchase, head to the ThorpyFx website.