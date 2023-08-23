Universal Audio releases its most affordable effects pedals yet

Universal Audio have announced four new additions to its UAFX pedal range with the Orion Tape Echo, Evermore Studio Reverb, Heavenly Plate Reverb and 1176 Studio Compressor.

Each pedal offers authentic emulations of classic studio hardware and effects, and boasts a more compact form factor than the lineup’s previous releases. They’re also said to deliver “immersive soundscapes with unmatched sonic authenticity and ease of use.”

Orion Tape Echo

Leading the pack is the Orion Tape Echo which offers a rich, emulated vintage tape echo based on the Maestro Echoplex EP-III. Universal Audio says the pedal has perfectly captured the sound of the original preamp, allowing you to to add fat, boosted tones and effects. Users can choose from three sonically distinct versions of the EP-III with Mint, Worn, and Old machine types, and tweak the Wonk control for subtle-to-eccentric modulated repeats and funky tape splice textures. The pedal also has a selectable true/buffered bypass, and preamp on/off switch.

Heavenly Plate Reverb

Next, the Heavenly Plate Reverb gives you the sound of the 1950’s German-made studio reverbs sourced from The Plant Studio. Born out of UA’s flagship Golden Reverberator pedal, the Heavenly Plate Reverb offers three sound options — Vintage Bright, Vintage Dark, and Modern Full. It comes with Pre-delay, EQ, Mod, and Rate controls for detailed effect sculpting. The pedal also features a selectable true/buffered bypass and an analogue dry-through.

Evermore Studio Reverb

The Evermore Studio Reverb gives you the grainy ambient tails and mesmerising modulations of the iconic late-’70s vintage digital hardware. Room, Small Hall and Large Hall reverbs are selectable via a three-way toggle switch and can be shaped using “vintage correct” Bass, Mid and Treble decay controls. A Mod control is also included for those lush, grainy “early-digital” textures. The pedal also comes with selectable true/buffered bypass, short/long pre delay, and analogue dry through options.

1176 Studio Compressor

Last but not least, we have the 1176 Studio Compressor that’s said to deliver the “same punchy, expressive tones” of a 1176LN Limiting Amplifier in a compact form factor. Featuring Single, Dual and Sustain modes, the pedal comes with Output, Attack and Release settings that are completely true to the original hardware. There’s also a Ratio knob that features the infamous “all buttons in” mode for guitarists looking for those squashed, gritty textures. The pedal also offers a Parallel compression mode and a switchable true/buffered bypass like the rest.

The UAFX pedals are available for purchase at $219 each, except for the 1176 Studio Compressor, which is priced at $199.

Learn more at Universal Audio.