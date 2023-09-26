Universal Audio’s UAFX OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator offers the features of the OX Amp Top Box in a portable package

Universal Audio has added the OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator to the UAFX lineup, offering all the features of the OX Amp Top Box in a portable package.

The newest stompbox, which marks the 14th pedal released by UA, offers users the choice of 22 speaker cabinets, six vintage mics, speaker and room modelling. As a result it can be plugged directly into an amp modeller, in the studio or on stage.

In addition, the OX Stomp features studio-quality effects including genuine UA 1176 compression, plate reverb, EQ, and stereo delays such as dual, crossover and ping-pong. The stompbox also dons over 100 curated RIGs that can be used for any amp emulator or genre.

There is also silent switching, buffered bypass, and an analogue dry-through.

According to Universal Audio, discussions around the newest stompbox came after the release of the original OX Amp Top Box, when a surge of demand came from “guitarists who appreciated the sonic authenticity of the modelling”.

“At the same time, some guitarists didn’t need the reactive load box feature of OX,” explains Tore Mogensen, Senior UA Product Manager. “They just wanted the cabinet, mic and room emulations. OX Stomp hits that nail on the head and lets them take their tone to the next level.”

Alongside the features, the UAFX can be used to control the stop box. For example, to fine-tune the mics, for effects, and for foot switch configurations.

The OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator is retailing for $399, and requires a modern 400 mA isolated power supply (sold separately).

For more information, you can head to Universal Audio.