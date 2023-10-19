logo
Victory Amplification’s Kraken MKII is here with added clean mode and presence control

The VX Kraken MKII has all the features of the original series and so much more.

Kraken-VX-MkII-Lunchbox@2000x1500

Image: Victory Amplification

 

Victory Amplification has launched the VX Kraken MKII, building upon the original VX Kraken series but with added clean mode, presence control and more.

The newest version of the Kraken series offers all of the key features of the original, retaining its 50 Watts of power and two channels of gain, one for classic British-inspired rhythm tones and the other for American high-gain sounds.

The Kraken MKII also retains the Bass Focus Switch, which works in the power section of the amp to offer either a tighter, more focused bottom end, or a more loose and resonant bottom end.

As well as this, Victory has introduced a Clean mode to Gain I, which can be footswitched or controlled by a three way switch on the front panel. There is also a presence control a presence shift switch, assignable dual master volume, external rear bias outputs and a Gain I balance control.

Regarding Presence Control, users can push the presence up and are able to hear higher frequency sounds. However, if you prefer the original Kraken controls, set the presence at 0 and you’re back to the MKI tone. On the back panel, there is a presence switch that changes the brightness of the presence control. Pushing it in will result in a slightly brighter tone.

The Kraken MKII also offers a series effects loop for pedal fans, which can be removed from the circuit when bypassed. As well as this is the option to reduce the power to 9 Watts (rather than 50W), which will reduce the amp’s headroom.

The VX Kraken MKII comes in two sizes: The Lunchbox Head which is smaller and more compact, and the Wooden Sleeve.

The amps are currently retailing for £1,419/ $1,549/ €1,659 and £1,579/ $1,699/ € 1,849 respectively.

For more information at Victory Amps.

