Walrus Audio confirms existence of leaked Fundamental pedal range

Walrus claims that the new pedals are inspired by classic entry-level stompboxes of the past, and will make it “super easy for newer pedal users to dial in great sounds”

UPDATE: Walrus Audio has confirmed the existence of their brand new pedal range, the Fundamentals, with company president Colt Westbrook releasing the following statement to Guitar.com:

“Cat’s out of the bag! Gotta love the internet; secrets were made to be unveiled :-). This is a leak I’m happy to comment on. I think what we’ve built is something a guitar player could get their hands on really early, but keep the spot on their board for a long time.

“Growing up playing guitar, there were several pedal lines that were part of my guitar journey. The original Danelectro pedals like Fab tone, Cool-Cat Chorus, Ibanez Soundtank series, Ibanez 10 Series, or even the ubiquitous Boss lineup we all had access to. I spent an inappropriate amount of time in front of an amp playing a DD3 after my paper route every day. I still have the ODR-1 I bought from Daddy-O’s in Stillwater, Oklahoma on my board today.

“I wanted Walrus to be part of the guitar journey earlier but incorporate the audio fidelity and build quality that we’ve spent the last 12 years developing for our core line and Mako series. I wanted us to build something that would make it super easy for newer pedal users to dial in great sounds, but for them to also be something a professional would be happy taking with them on tour.”

Original story follows below:

Walrus Audio is allegedly about to release an entire collection of new stompboxes that represent an entire new product line for the Oklahoma City pedal builder.

In a thread posted on The Gear Page yesterday (27 March) information about this potential new range was posted, itself being taken from a now-deleted Reddit thread that points to the existence of a variety of new Walrus pedals in simplified and less flamboyant enclosures than the traditional Walrus fare.

Users on both Reddit and TGP were quick to compare the alleged new devices to JHS’s similarly stripped down 3 Series range, which are pedals that hone in on a single effect – distortion, delay and more – and are notably affordable in comparison to other pedals by the brand.

Walrus Audio has not yet made any announcement on pricing and launch date for these pedals but it is expected in due course.