Walrus Audio launches Canvas Tuner pedal, and you can even upload your own photos to its LCD screen

Walrus Audio has launched a new tuner, and it even comes with the ability to upload your own photos to display on its LCD screen.

The Canvas Tuner hosts a 2.8” TFT LCD display that can be viewed under various stage lighting conditions due to adjustable brightness. It has multiple screen orientations, ±0.1 cent accuracy, buffered or true bypass options, plus other features.

The tuner joins the same aesthetic as the rest of its Canvas line up – which features its range of Line Isolators and Passive Re-Amp – hosting the same distinct rainbow stripes.

Walrus says that a tuner is “arguably the most important pedal on your board,” and it states that its own version can tune your low, rumbling bass or high strung acoustic.

It has selectable Strobe or Needle tuning modes and a Tune Assist, which can guide users through their tuning process. This tool will show a border outlining the display that will flash to let you know that you are in tune and can move on to the next string once your note has stayed in tune longer than a predetermined threshold.

You can also keep the tuner up to date with firmware updates, and customise it utilising eight colour themes and multiple screen savers, including a custom picture mode where you can personalise your tuner and upload your own photos.

Take a closer look in the teaser video below:

Earlier this year, Walrus Audio launched a line up of entry-level effects pedals as part of a Fundamentals series. The range offered basic effects such as delay and fuzz for an affordable price point.

The range was originally leaked when a Reddit user shared a post explaining how they had ordered a pedal board from an online retailer, and received the range of Walrus Audio pedals incidentally too.

At the time, we contacted Walrus Audio for a comment and company president Colt Westbrook said: “This is a leak I’m happy to comment on. I think what we’ve built is something a guitar player could get their hands on really early, but keep the spot on their board for a long time.”

The Canvas Tuner is available now directly from Walrus Audio for $148.99.