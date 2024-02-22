logo
News

What I’d buy this week: some out-there pedals, and a neo-brutalist single-cut

Here are some highlights from the world of gear that’s coming out this week.

Manson GEO “Mask" Limited Edition Guitar

Image: Manson Guitar Works

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The gear world is still feeling the effects of last month’s gigantic NAMM drops, in that very little new stuff is arriving at the moment. All the big brands have already showed off their coolest stuff for the next few months. But the well of gear isn’t completely dry, and it gives me the chance to highlight at least one builder you might not have heard of, but absolutely should know about:

Champion Leccy Skitzy

Technically, this pedal isn’t available to buy just yet – it goes on sale tomorrow (23 February), but hey, that’s still this week, right? And, well, I trust Champion Leccy to deliver an awesome take on the format, as should you. A strange, dual-modulated reverb with multiple LFO choices, woozy tape-smears and a secondary mode for extra feedback and oscillation? Yes please! Megan L’s excellent demo video does a great job of summing up the controls and sounds better than I could do in words here, as there’s a lot of knobs, a lot of modes, and a lot of cool things you can do with it.

Check it out at Champion Leccy.

SolidGoldFX Aurras Vibraphase

More modulation here from SolidGoldFX. Taking on from its Athena, this mod pedal is a digitally-controlled mix of a Uni-Vibe and phaser (as the name might have suggested) – the result sounds pretty versatile, with everything from subtle wobble to deep, phasing pulses on offer. And digital control means extra handy stuff, like tap-tempo and the always-fun ramp feature.

Check it out at SolidGoldFX.

Matt Bellamy GEO Mask Guitar

Manson GEO “Mask" Edition V1
Image: Manson Guitar Works

OK, so this is definitely in the “money no object” side of this hypothetical exercise, but, just, look at it. Both versions of this insanely cool guitar come with a Sustainiac Stealth Pro sustainer system and Manson’s in-house PF-1 MB pickup, Gotoh 5 series hardware and a high-polish version of Manson’s custom control knob. Combine that with the multi-angled body design and you’ve got something that wouldn’t look out of place in Dune, but that you can also fail to play the Plug In Baby riff on. Neat!

Check it out at Manson.

Related Brands

Champion LeccyManson Guitar WorksSolid Gold FX

Related Tags

#Effects#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

2

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

3

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

4

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.