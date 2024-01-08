logo
News

Geddy Lee was inundated with messages from drummers offering to join Rush in the wake of Neil Peart’s death, “just so inappropriate”

Lee reflects on the drummers who couldn’t wait to pick up the phone and offer fill in for the late Neil Peart following his sad passing.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

While the death of legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart was felt by the entire rock community, Geddy Lee has recently revealed that certain musicians were very quick to wrap up their mourning in the search of a potential job opportunity.

Indeed, in a period where you might be expecting compassionate well-wishes for the loss of a dear friend, Lee has reflected on the insensitive drummers who wasted no time offering up their services to replace Peart in the band back in 2020.

While promoting his new memoir, My Effin’ Life, on Apple Music’s Strombo’s Lit, the Rush frontman opened up about the experience: “Oh, yeah, I heard from all kinds [of people]… That was a very weird moment. My little black book got filled up really quickly.”

“I was, like, ‘Whoa, that’s just so inappropriate right now,'” Lee continued. “Dude, wait two months. At least two months, if ever.’ It still happens, now that the clickbait freaks are out there talking about Alex [Lifeson] and I getting a new drummer and starting Rush again.”

Speaking to The Washington Post last year, Lee explained that, following the Taylor Hawkins’ tribute shows in September 2022, he’d consider working with Lifeson again under the Rush name – a decision spurred on by Sir Paul McCartney, who praised Lee and Lifeson’s performance and said they should head back out on the road.

“It had been a taboo subject, and playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared,” Lee explained. “It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now.”

Whether Lee and Lifeson decide to revive Rush, or to head out on the road as a new project, one thing is for sure – those drummers that tried to presumptuously offered to sit on Peart’s drumstool back in 2020 are probably not at the top of the list.

Related Artists

Geddy LeeNeil PeartRush

Related Tags

#Geddy Lee#Neil Peart#Rush

Trending Now

1

UAFX Lion Review: UA’s most raucous amp pedal yet delivers the goods

2

“I was hoping not to get cancelled”: Unprocessed’s Manuel Gardner Fernandes talks cyberbullying and new album ‘…And Everything in Between’

3

What I’d buy this week: a guitarist’s guide to the new year’s new gear

4

How to be a successful independent band in 2024

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E13: MXR Joshua Ambient Echo

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.