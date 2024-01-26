logo
“Coming soon”: Gretsch tease collaboration with boygenius

The indie rock supergroup, which comprises Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, look like they’re launching a guitar with Gretsch.

boygenius performing live

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

 

Gretsch is teasing a collaboration with boygenius – the supergroup composed of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – and boy, we’re excited.

A new post on Instagram by the indie group is simple, but does wonders to stoke intrigue about the forthcoming partnership. It features a photo of all three members holding the neck of a Gretsch guitar, and a caption which reads: “boygenius x Gretsch coming soon.”

While the snap doesn’t give much away, the headstock and body of the supposed guitar appear to don a classy black colourway. The fretboard also features what appears to be the Three of Cups, a tattoo that Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers all share.

“Lucy read my tarot for the first time ever with Phoebe, and I pulled the Three of Cups,” Baker said to Rolling Stone when explaining the shared ink. The Three of Cups tarot symbolises how friendship is the highest form of love.

Gretsch has also shared its own photo of the guitar, showing that the back of the headstock has a tiny ‘boygenius’ etched into the back.

While there’s only whispers of the details of the collab available right now, the supergroup will certainly feel at home working with Gretsch. Bridgers and Dacus have both performed with their fair share of Gretsch guitars.

Bridgers has used a Gretsch G9520E Gin Rickey both with boygenius and on her solo ventures, while Dacus has performed with a Gretsch G6136T White Falcon, G6128T Players Edition Jet DS With Bigsby and a G6128T George Harrison Duo Jet.

This signature Gretsch could potentially be the last guitar boygenius collaborate on. In a recent interview with NME, the group claimed that they were unsure whether they would release a follow-up to 2023’s the record. “I like it being a surprise,” Baker reflected. “I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”

Yet we must say, while the group are tentative about a sophomore release, it would be a shame if the shiny new boygenius signature Gretsch wasn’t used by the trio to record a new album together.

