logo
News

Herman Li: “Guitar Hero was very important for metal – and for all guitar-driven music”

Several of DragonForce’s songs appeared in the game over the years, particularly the notoriously hard Through the Fire and Flames.

Herman Li performing live

Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Guitar Hero served as the gateway drug to metal for many fans – and budding guitarists – throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. DragonForce certainly made a fair few fans out of it too (provided they could shred fast enough), so it’s no wonder guitarist Herman Li has been full of praise for the rhythm game series.

Li reminisces on the success of the video game in an interview with Metal Hammercrediting it with boosting the profile of metal in general as well as DragonForce and their peers.

Guitar Hero was very important for metal – not just for DragonForce, but all guitar-driven music,” he says. “With guitar music, the waves come and go; it’s popular, then it’s not popular, it’s hard to say why. But Guitar Hero definitely got a young generation to hear guitars, and gave them a choice actually, between what they hear on the radio and what they don’t hear on the radio. Tim Henson is an example from that generation; he played Guitar Hero as a kid, now he’s a guitar hero himself!”

DragonForce’s hit Through the Fire and Flames was notably one of the hardest playable songs in Guitar Hero III. Other tracks from the band to appear in the series include Fury of the Storm, Operation Ground and Pound, Heroes of Our Time and Revolution Deathsquad.

Elsewhere in the interview, Li also tells the story of the occasion where he met Brian May and his surprise that the Queen guitarist not just knew of, but was a fan of, his band.

“I went to see Mr. Big at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2011, and [Queen guitarist] Brian May was there,” Li recalls. “Everyone wanted to speak to him, everyone was onto him, and I was like, ‘Obviously I don’t want to annoy Brian May.’ I know what it’s like to be a guitar player at a show, people pulling your ear off.

“Then, suddenly, he came up to me and said, ‘Hey Herman, how’s it going?’ What the fuck?! Brian May came and spoke to me! He likes DragonForce! That was a shocker for me!”

Related Artists

DragonForceHerman Li

Trending Now

1

Blackstar ID:Core V4 Review: Blackstar claims it’s created an amp for practice, recording, movies and gaming – but are they right?

2

“Hate is a precursor to knowing that you’re doing something well” While She Sleeps on why they’ll keep evolving their sound – no matter what anyone else thinks

3

Meet the guitar-playing singer-songwriters making acoustic music cool again

4

What guitar does Taylor Swift use? The varied and unique instruments of The Eras Tour

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.