Watch: Herman Li plays underwater version of Through the Fire and Flames after sliding down a water slide

The chaotic band is known for performing while accomplishing similar feats.

Herman Li and Alicia Vigil of DragonForce have performed a rendition of Through the Fire and Flames while sliding down a water slide, finishing off underwater.

The power metal band’s guitarist Herman Li finished off their set at 2023’s 70000 Tons of Metal Cruise underwater, accompanied by bassist Alicia Vigil.

It’s a feat the band first attempted back in 2015 during the Full Metal Cruise.

However Li, known for his theatrical shredding, at the time wasn’t pleased with how it went because he didn’t have enough breath to give a long enough performance under water

Speaking to GuitarWorld about the 2015 attempt, he said: “The underwater guitar solo was cool but I didn’t play in the water long enough because there’s only how much [time] I can hold my breath for.”

Li later attempted the same stunt in 2018 when he played in a swimming pool during the Full Metal Cruise VII.

That time he was suited up with a snorkel and mask, playing his modded Ibanez EGEN18 DRG.

It was a similar setup once again this year as Li started on stage and ended up in the water, successfully managing the wet-and-dry approach

You can watch the full video below: