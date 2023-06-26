Brazil’s new ‘Taylor Swift Law’ could see scalpers facing fines of 100 times the ticket price

A new ‘Taylor Swift law’ introduced in Brazil could see concert scalpers facing fines of up to 100 times the original ticket price.

Brazilian lawmakers have begun their crackdown on ticket resellers and scalpers after Swift recently announced a sixth show in Rio de Janeiro as part of her Eras World Tour.

Simone Marquetto, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies in São Paulo, where Swift is confirmed for three shows, introduced the bill last week in an attempt to combat the longstanding problem of ticket scalping in the country. Under the new law, scalpers could face penalties of up to 100 times the original ticket price and up to four years in prison.

“I have an 11-year-old at home, and this is all they’re talking about at school. I received many requests to do something and decided to present this bill,” Marquetto told the Brazilian media (via NBC).

The bill presented by Marquetto states: “The exploitation of the Brazilian population by so-called ‘scalpers’ at any paid events expected to see a big public influx is public and notorious. These tickets touts’ activity deprives the less fortunate, preventing them from attending the desired show, and constitutes a true crime against the public economy.

“There are many examples showing that the concerns expressed above are justified. The most recent is the case of the sale of concert tickets of an international singer. Fans claim that dealers purchased a large number of tickets, making it impossible for other consumers [to do so].”

The international leg of Swift’s massive Eras Tour is set to kick off this August in Mexico. Check out the full list of dates at Taylor Swift’s website.

In other news, last month, one fan put their used contact lenses on sale for $10,000, simply because they had “seen the Eras tour”.