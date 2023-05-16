Taylor Swift fan puts used contact lenses on sale for $10,000 because they had “seen the Eras tour”

The actual reason for the teardrops on our guitar…

A Taylor Swift fan listed their used contact lenses for sale at the price of $10,000 USD because they had “seen the Eras tour”.

The boldly entrepreneurial fan uploaded an image of two squished contact lenses to Depop, listing them as “used” but in “excellent condition”. The caption read, “contacts that have seen the Taylor Swift Eras tour”, and of course, fans were quick to discuss the absurd listing on Twitter.

her entrepreneurial mind needs to be studied https://t.co/fE0SXUGE3R — bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) May 11, 2023

You guys are fucking insane https://t.co/GR88YnavRu — Jessica🏳️‍⚧️🎬 (@Thecorsairswife) May 12, 2023

The sale listing was eventually taken down, and the user clarified on their profile page that it was intended as a joke. But this Swifty isn’t the only gig-goer who’s been listing post-concert items for sale – fans of Paramore were also spotted selling confetti on the platforms such as Vinted, and eBay (although at a less eye-watering price), which featured the words “This Is Why” (the title of the bands newest record and opening track).

WHY IS EVERYONE ON VINTED SELLING THEIR PARAMORE CONFETTI — Emmi 🥀 (@harIeyquinn_) April 26, 2023

Swift’s Eras tour continues, with further dates across the US taking place through May, June, July and August. Her official website also states that further international dates are yet to be announced.

The tour has showcased some of her biggest hits across her esteemed country-into-pop career. So far on tour, Swift has been accompanied by Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobe and more. She also bought out Marcus Mumford of folk band Mumford & Sons for a duet of Cowboy Like Me, and has revived her iconic Fearless-era bejewelled guitar .

The tour follows on from the release of her most recent album Midnights which landed in 2022. The album was made with Jack Antonoff who has also worked with artists such as St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, The 1975 and others.

For more information on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, go to TaylorSwift.com.