Gibson Brands appoints Elizabeth “Beth” Heidt ﻿as Chief Marketing Officer

“Beth has been instrumental in the success that we’ve had over the last 5 years,” says President and Interim CEO Cesar Gueikian.

Gibson Brands has announced the promotion of Elizabeth “Beth” Heidt to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

A 7-year veteran of Gibson, Beth spent her early years at Gibson in Entertainment Relations, and was promoted in 2021 to Vice President of Cultural Influence.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Beth will be responsible for overseeing Gibson Brands’ global brand and marketing teams, entertainment and artist relations, social media, partnerships, public relations, multi-media divisions, as well as the Gibson Gives Foundation.

“We are excited to elevate and promote Beth to Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Gibson Leadership Team. Beth has been instrumental in the success that we’ve had over the last 5 years,” Cesar Gueikian, President and Interim CEO of Gibson Brands, said in a statement.

“She has been a thought partner, leader, and a key playera in shaping and implementing our global strategy. She has led our cultural influence team of artist relations and multi-media divisions, and emerged as a critical voice in how we engage with fans around the world and deliver the Gibson experience. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Beth will now lead all our marketing initiatives globally, including all aspects of cultural influence. We all look forward to working with Beth to continue to shape the sound of music.”

“It is a privilege to work with the unparalleled talent of Gibson, from our team and craftspeople to our partners and artists, whose passion and dedication is absolutely awe inspiring,” Beth said. “It is our mission to connect and better lives through music, to enable and empower all levels of creators with our instruments, products, programs and philanthropy. It is an honour to be a part of shaping the future of music culture for Gibson and for fans worldwide.”

The latest leadership change arrives on the heels of Cesar Gueikian’s appointment as the brand’s President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of James “JC” Curleigh.