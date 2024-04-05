Kiss sell their catalogue to company behind ABBA Voyage avatar shows

Kiss have sold their song catalogue as well as their “name, image, and likeness” to Pophouse Entertainment Group AB, the company behind the ABBA Voyage avatar shows.

The band concluded their End Of The Road farewell tour at Madison Square Garden last December, when they announced they would be continuing into a new era as virtual avatars. It was later reported that these shows would not commence until 2027.

Bloomberg UK now reports that Pophouse is paying more than $300 million for the sale of their music and likeness, “according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the terms of a private deal”.

The agreement reportedly includes master recordings and publishing rights, and the company is also planning to make a biopic, documentary and “Kiss experience”, per Pophouse CEO, Per Sundin.

In a statement (via Deadline), bassist Gene Simmons says,“We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come, because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules.

“We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a Kiss themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting!”

Previously, Kiss’ Tommy Thayer had commented on how he feels the avatars will be received upon their launch. “It’s been interesting doing the avatars so far; it’ll take some time to get the imagery where we want it to be,” he said in an interview with Guitar World. “I haven’t really thought about what it all means in the big picture, but with technology evolving as quickly as it is, there’s no doubt that this is the direction a lot of entertainment is going.”

Before Kiss’ avatar-era truly commences, some members have other plans – Simmons is due to headline Brazilian festival Summer Breeze with the Gene Simmons Band.

His set will take place on 26 April this year, and will mark the bassist’s first time performing following the End Of The Road Tour. It will also mark his first solo show since 2018.