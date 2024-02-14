Longtime Martin collaborator and guitar painter Robert Goetzl appointed to board of directors

Robert Goetzl, an artist who has worked with Martin for the last 15 years, has been appointed to its board of directors.

Goetzl has been painting Martin guitars and working on art projects, some of which related to its museum, and has been working as an artist and illustrator for four decades.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of my cousin Robert to the Martin board,” says Executive Chairman Chris Martin IV in a press release. “Yes, Robert is my cousin. Yes, it is often the case that family members serve on the boards of closely held family businesses. Robert and I grew up together. I eventually went off to college to study business and he went to art school. We reconnected over 15 years ago.

“Robert has been working on Martin Guitar art projects and our museum ever since. He brings a unique and passionate perspective that I know will help me and the rest of the board continue to help guide my family’s business successfully into the future.”

“I’m incredibly privileged to have been able to follow my passion for my entire life,” Mr. Goetzl adds. “I’m so excited to be part of this illustrious team as we continue to propel this company forward into the future as the world’s premier guitar company. I do not take this task lightly, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to support Chris Martin and Martin Guitar in this role.”

During his tenure with Martin Guitar, Goetzl has worked on a line of D-Robert Goetzl guitars as well as the OM Biosphere and 00L Earth guitars. He also contributed to a mural detailing the history of the company, and the redesign of the Martin Museum.

Goetzl has also illustrated children’s books and worked on museum displays dedicated to country music, America’s veterans and Joan Baetz.

