logo
News

Longtime Martin collaborator and guitar painter Robert Goetzl appointed to board of directors

“I’m so excited to be part of this illustrious team as we continue to propel this company forward into the future as the world’s premier guitar company,” said Goetzl.

Martin Guitar's Robert Goetzl

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Robert Goetzl, an artist who has worked with Martin for the last 15 years, has been appointed to its board of directors.

Goetzl has been painting Martin guitars and working on art projects, some of which related to its museum, and has been working as an artist and illustrator for four decades.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of my cousin Robert to the Martin board,” says Executive Chairman Chris Martin IV in a press release. “Yes, Robert is my cousin. Yes, it is often the case that family members serve on the boards of closely held family businesses. Robert and I grew up together. I eventually went off to college to study business and he went to art school. We reconnected over 15 years ago.

“Robert has been working on Martin Guitar art projects and our museum ever since. He brings a unique and passionate perspective that I know will help me and the rest of the board continue to help guide my family’s business successfully into the future.”

“I’m incredibly privileged to have been able to follow my passion for my entire life,” Mr. Goetzl adds. “I’m so excited to be part of this illustrious team as we continue to propel this company forward into the future as the world’s premier guitar company. I do not take this task lightly, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to support Chris Martin and Martin Guitar in this role.”

During his tenure with Martin Guitar, Goetzl has worked on a line of D-Robert Goetzl guitars as well as the OM Biosphere and 00L Earth guitars. He also contributed to a mural detailing the history of the company, and the redesign of the Martin Museum.

Goetzl has also illustrated children’s books and worked on museum displays dedicated to country music, America’s veterans and Joan Baetz.

Learn more about Martin’s latest guitars at the company’s official website.

Related Tags

#Martin

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

2

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

3

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

4

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.