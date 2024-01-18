NAMM 2024: Martin Guitar launches remastered X Series guitars featuring new playability enhancements

NAMM 2024: Martin has released a remastered lineup of its X Series guitars, offering new playability enhancements and unique high-pressure laminate design patterns.

The X Series was originally introduced back in 1998, offering a more affordable lineup suited for aspiring musicians and seasoned players. With this remastered collection, Martin Guitar “aims to redefine the expectations of what an affordable acoustic guitar can and should be”.

The remastered X Series lineup consists of 12 new models, these are: The 0-X2E Cocobolo, 00-X2E Cocobolo, 000-X2E Brazilian, D-X1E Koa, D-X1E Mahogany, D-X2E Brazilian, D-X2E Mahogany, D-X2E Ziricote Burst, D-X2E Brazilian 12-String, GPC-X1E Black, GPC-X2E Cocobolo, and GPC-X2E Ziricote.

Cocobolo, ziricote, and Brazilian rosewood are new additions to the X series, joining mahogany, koa, and all-black. The headplates also match the respective HPL patterns, plus there are satin tuners, refined rosettes, and Martin E-1 electronics with a built-in chromatic tuner, as well as volume, tone, and phase controls.

The X1 models feature HPL bodies, Stratabond necks, and Richlite fingerboards and bridges, while the X2 models feature satin-finished spruce tops, HPL backs and sides, and select hardwood necks, fingerboards, and bridges.

Take a closer look in the video below:

For a more comfortable playing experience, the guitars now feature a thinner fingerboard with a gently bevelled comfort edge, refined string spacing, and a modernised bridge contour.

There’s also a range of body sizes to cater to different musical styles and preferences – 0, 00, 000, D, and GPC – so players can choose one best suited to them. Of course, the guitars wouldn’t Martin without a sustainable touch, and the brand reassures that each of these models are crafted responsibly.

Prices range from $599-$699. You can visit the Martin Guitar booth at The NAMM Show (HALL D, Booth 5602) to find out more, or visit the Martin Guitar website.