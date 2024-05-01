Sam Ash rumoured to be closing all of its stores unless it can find a buyer

Legendary US musical instrument retail chain Sam Ash is rumoured to be closing all of its remaining stores, unless the company can find a buyer. Founded in 1924, Sam Ash was the largest chain of family-owned music stores in the US and is also one of the oldest.

Sam Ash itself is yet to officially confirm this news, but posts shared on social media – many of which are from people claiming to be Sam Ash employees – are suggesting that those working within the company’s leadership have been made aware of the planned closures.

Back in March it was reported that Sam Ash was preparing to close 18 of its 44 stores across the US, including its historic branch in Clearwater, Florida. Employees had been spotted putting up signs reading ‘Liquidation Sale!’ and ‘Everything Must Go!’. One of them claimed at the time that news of the closure “literally came out of nowhere”.

On Reddit, a user now claims that “messages just went out to all company leadership but they haven’t told employees yet”. The post further adds, “if you are an employee at a still open store; sorry if this is how you are finding out” and says it is “weird to be losing a 100 year old fixture in the guitar world”.

Someone who claims to work for Sam Ash has since replied claiming that the reports are “true”. Another post, shared on Facebook by an employee at Sam Ash’s Memphis store, says “Found out today Sam Ash will be closing all its stores. Guess I’m back on the hunt for a job.”

Guitar.com has contacted Sam Ash for comment.

In September last year, Sammy Ash – COO of Sam Ash – sadly died after battling stage four melanoma. The Ash family remain heavily involved with the running of the Sam Ash brand, with Richard Ash currently serving as President and CEO.