Got half a million lying around? You could be the new owner of Keith Richards’ old Ferrari

A 1972 Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti once owned by the Stones legend is headed to the auction block.

If you’re in the mood to buy a rock legend’s old Ferrari and you have a spare half a million lying around, you’re in luck.

A 1972 Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti once owned by Keith Richards is being sold by RM Sotheby’s at Monterey Car Week later this month. The Rolling Stones guitarist has put thousands of miles on the vehicle over the years.

Richards bought the Dino in June 1972, while he was living in the US. He then had it shipped over to the UK three years later. He drove it frequently while touring Europe with the Stones over the next decade. By the time he parted ways with the coupe in the mid-80s, it’s thought that he racked up over 25,000 miles.

Richards’ purchase, ownership, and mileage is confirmed through a letter from Alan Dunn, the Stones’ touring manager, from 1986, when it was sold into a private collection in Japan. Meanwhile, Liam Howlett of The Prodigy later owned the car.

Over the last decade, it’s been restored to its original specification. It looks almost the same as it did when Richards first bought it over five decades ago.

The Dino is finished in a coat of Argento Metallizzato, with a black Connolly leather interior. It can reach a maximum speed of 146 mph. And, its current mileage is just over 30,000.

It’s being sold without reserve, and is expected to go for between $400,000 and $500,000.

Or, are classic guitars are more your thing? The custom-made Kramer guitar Eddie Van Halen used in the Hot For Teacher music video recently fetched almost $4m through a Sotheby’s auction. This makes it one of the most expensive guitars ever auctioned.

You can find more information about the Dino at RM Sotheby’s.