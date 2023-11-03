Liam Gallagher will not play any solo material on Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he will not play any solo material on his forthcoming Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour.

Responding to a fan on X – formerly known as Twitter – who asked him if he planned to do an encore of solo songs at each show, Gallagher replies: “No solo stuff. Definitely Maybe album B-sides [potentially including Oasis’s cover of The Beatles] I am the Walrus. That’s well worth eight grand a ticket.”

Liam Gallagher announced his Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour last month (October), after months of teasers suggesting such a jaunt was in the works.

He said earlier this year that he wanted to play the album in full on a string of shows, without his brother and former bandmate Noel.

And in teasers that have followed, Liam says he wants to incorporate “naughty B-sides” from the Definitely Maybe era into the setlist, as well as Half the World Away, which Noel Gallagher took lead vocals on.

The tour itself will comprise 12 shows across the UK and Ireland, and is set to commence in Sheffield on 2 June, before moving to Cardiff, with three shows in London, three in Oasis’s hometown of Manchester, two in Glasgow and two in Dublin also lined up.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” said Gallagher upon the tour’s announcement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

At 30 years old, it’s been a big year for Definitely Maybe. Earlier this year, Noel Gallagher announced that the album would be reissued, with acoustic versions of popular tracks from the album such as Live Forever, Slide Away and Supersonic.