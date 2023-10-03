logo
Noel Gallagher: “We always had unshakable self-belief in Oasis… I’d hear Blur or Pulp or Suede on the radio and think – f**k these idiots”

“We were ready to take over. We were ready to wipe everybody out.”

Oasis

Image: Paul Bergen / Getty Images

 

Noel Gallagher has spoken about the “unshakable self-belief” Oasis had that they would one day reach the top.

In a new chat with MOJO, Gallagher looks back on the band’s rocket to stardom in the British music scene, saying, “We always had unshakable self-belief in Oasis. Going into the start of 1994 we didn’t have Supersonic, but everything else was already written. “Everybody who heard the demos of what would become Definitely Maybe were freaking out, so we just wanted to seize the moment.”

“We’d been talking the talk amongst ourselves for a couple of years and when it came down to it, we were ready. Every minute I spent awake, I just knew it was going to happen.”

As for his contemporaries at the time, Gallagher says “Back then, I’d hear Blur or Pulp or Suede on the radio and think – fuck these idiots. But looking back at it now, it was an amazing time for indie music, or whatever you want to call it. But we were ready to take over. We were ready to wipe everybody out.”

“I thought Blur, Pulp, The Stone Roses, The La’s, whoever, they were great people and they had one or two great tunes, but we had twelve,” he continues. “However loud they were, we were louder. However fast they were, we were faster. However good they were, we would trump it. They were all great bands, but we were better. It was as simple as that.”

Determined to take Oasis to the top, Gallagher says that unlike other bands, his “ambitions were way bigger than just selling out Brixton Academy.”

“Every band I met that was always their ambition, maybe even do two nights. I’m not arsed about Brixton Academy or John Peel. We’re going to take U2 on. That’s where my band are heading.”

“I don’t give a fuck about Felt or Ned’s Atomic Dustbin. I’m aiming for bigger shit than that. Once you’ve written Rock And Roll Star, Live Forever, Supersonic, Slide Away, it’s like, come on, everybody get out the way now… The confidence came from the fact that we had these songs and we could fucking play them.”

