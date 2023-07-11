MONO launches the Pedalboard Rail: an ultra-light new pedalboard design that’s built for the road

The ‘board features curved rails for easy organisation of pedals and to protect against cable wear and tear.

After launching a new range of comprehensive power supplies just last month, MONO has come forward with yet another handy accessory for pedal enthusiasts – this time, a feature-loaded pedalboard for sorting those stompboxes.

Available in three sizes – 18″, 24″ and 32″ (small, medium and large) – the Pedalboard Rail is an ultra-light ‘board aimed at any level of pedal collector, featuring comfortable 2.4″ curved rails to allow the easy and effortless organisation of effects pedals, and to protect against the wear and tear of cables. These rails can also be drilled for hard-mounting power supplies.

Additionally, the Pedalboard Rail features a MONO premium hook and loop strip for the secure fastening of pedals, while the open front rail “makes cable routing and troubleshooting a breeze”.

Elsewhere the pedalboard features laser-welded joints for superior strength, protective hard rubber feet, and a powder-coated matte black finish.

To sweeten the deal, the Pedalboard Rail also comes with a custom-designed Stealth Accessory Case, which is large enough to accommodate a fully-loaded pedalboard.

This road-ready case sports a water-resistant sharkskin shell and shockproof structure, promising “unrivalled protection for valuable equipment”. It also features foam bumpers, a cable organisation compartment, ergonomically designed padded handle, riveted dual side handles, dual grips, and a detachable strap for comfortable transportation.

For those on the fence, the Pedalboard Rail also comes with a limited lifetime warranty, promising guitarists a “reliable, long-term solution for their pedal setup needs”.

Price-wise, the 18″ Pedalboard Rail clocks in at $179, the 24″ retails at $229, and the 32″ is priced at $279. For more information, head to MONO.