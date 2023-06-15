MONO’s new Power Supply is a comprehensive solution for any pedalboard enthusiast

The unit is available in small, medium and large versions, with five, six and 10 isolated low-noise outputs, respectively.

Heads up pedalboard enthusiasts: MONO has just launched a brand-new power supply unit to make your ‘board wiring easier than ever.

Available in three sizes – small, medium and large – the MONO Power Supply is the latest addition to the stage-ready PFX Series of pedalboards and accessories.

“Designed for on-the-fly gigs and clutter-free studio sessions, the MONO Power Supply offers creators clean, isolated power to match any pedal rig and is universally compatible with any power source worldwide,” MONO says.

Boasting features like short circuit, overload and thermal protection, the MONO Power Supply provides reliable power via high-current outputs, with an input filter and multi-stage output filters ensuring an “extremely low noise floor”, while maintaining energy-efficient operation.

While the unit is available in three sizes, uniform with each is an ultra-slim 1″ profile, so the Power Supply takes up little precious real estate on your pedalboard. It also features a lightweight, durable and dust-resistant charcoal matte aluminium housing which MONO says offers “longevity and ease of use”.

Respectively, the small, medium and large versions of the Power Supply offer five, six and 10 isolated low-noise outputs, with variable voltage outputs on the medium and large versions. For guitarists with more sprawling pedalboards, two Power Supply units can be connected together.

Additionally, on the medium and large models, there’s a handy USB OUT, which can power a small MONO Power Supply, or even charge a phone.

To add to the portability of the small version of the MONO Power Supply in particular, it can be powered by a USB-A wall adapter or a power bank, making it a strong option for musicians on the go.

In terms of features than enhance user experience, there’s individual orange status LEDs at each output, soft-touch cable barrels, and sleek, curved contours.

The small, medium and large versions of the Power Supply are priced at $129, $179 and $229, respectively, and are available both direct online from MONO and via select retailers.