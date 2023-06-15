This guitar teacher just shocked judges with a face-melting solo on America’s Got Talent

John Wines, known for his viral TikTok channel, Old Grey Guitarist, wowed the crowd with an electrifying performance of Queen’s We Will Rock You.

Guitar tutor and viral TikToker John Wines – better known as Old Grey Guitarist – has wowed judges and viewers alike with a rocking audition on America’s Got Talent.

Wines, 59, is an English guitar teacher who tutors children and teenagers from age five all the way up to age 18. But alongside his teaching, Wines has gained popularity online due to videos of his guitar solos going viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Currently, he has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok alone, and also shares videos to YouTube as Shorts. “As of 9 September 2022, my life has changed dramatically, as I have gone viral on TikTok, 3 times in one week!” His YouTube channel description reads.

Following his social media success, it appears he’s decided to amp things up further by taking a trip across the pond to audition for America’s Got Talent.

After introducing himself to the apprehensive judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara – Wines plugs in his Charvel electric guitar, and after some brief feedback, offers some whammy bar trickery reminiscent of the intro of Mötley Crüe’s Kickstart My Heart, before launching into a hard-rocking instrumental version of Queen’s We Will Rock You.

The audience is quick to join in with the track’s iconic stomp-stomp-clap beat – including Simon Cowell – and after his outstanding performance, Wines has the whole room on their feet chanting for more. Clearly overwhelmed with gratitude, Wines even gets teary.

“I was not expecting that,” Cowell said. “You look so normal and nice and sweet, then you turn into somebody else when you perform – I love that.”

“It’s the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done,” says Wines following his audition. “But also the most exhilarating.”

Watch the audition below:

Wines teased his audition by documenting his journey to the States on TikTok, and revealed all in the video below:

See more from Wines – the Old Grey Guitarist – on TikTok.