“It’s back to the breadline for him!”: Ace Frehley says it’s “over now” for Kiss’s Tommy Thayer

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has opined on the guitar technique – or lack thereof – of his successor Tommy Thayer.

“Paul and Gene have tried to destroy my reputation over the years – we know that,” Frehley tells Guitar World in a recent chat about his upcoming album 10,000 Volts. “And unfortunately for them, 10,000 Volts is going to make them look like imbeciles”

“Kiss hasn’t put out a record since 2012 [Monster], and here I am, 17 years sober, and it’s my sixth record since leaving Kiss. I keep chugging along, and nobody can stop me. Creating amazing music is the best way to combat someone putting you down. That’s how I shut them up,” says the guitarist.

Delving into his playing style in particular, Frehley states that he’s “never had a guitar lesson.”

“I was born with a certain technique that many people, namely Tommy Thayer, can’t duplicate,” he adds. “And with Tommy, yeah… that’s over now. It’s back to the breadline for him!”

Asked if it’s been hard to ‘stay humble’ amidst the ‘many shots’ his ex-bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have been firing, Frehley replies: “I’ve always been the kind of guy to let the music do the talking, you know? The less I say… I think that sometimes, that’s the best route to go.”

“Paul and Gene always like to elaborate and put people down. Not only me – if you listen and read back to old interviews through the years, they’re constantly putting other musicians down too. Maybe it makes them feel better, or perhaps it’s because they’re just insecure. I don’t know the reason.”

Due out on 23 February, Frehley’s forthcoming record 10,000 Volts was written in collaboration with longtime Trixter guitarist Steve Brown.

“Not to focus on the past, but the songs on 10,000 Volts are reminiscent of the hard yet pop rock songs from Kiss’ Rock and Roll Over,” Frehley said. “There’s no bullshit in any of these songs. There’s no filler and zero wasted space. Steve was great about helping me trim the fat.”

Meanwhile, fans of the rocker’s raunchy guitar chops can catch the single 10,000 Volts below.