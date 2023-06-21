Aerosmith celebrate five decades with career-spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation box

Boston rock legends Aerosmith have announced the release of a career-spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation album this summer.

Arriving in a variety of formats — including a super deluxe edition sold only through Aerosmith’s official store, the Greatest Hits collection will be released via UMe/Capitol on 18 August as part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

For the most diehard of collectors, the super deluxe edition features an impressive list of 44 handpicked tracks — each one representing an era of Aerosmith, with packaging curated by the band themselves.

Pressed on 180g custom colour vinyl, the collection encompasses the band’s five decades in all its rock n’ roll splendour. Hits such as Dream On, Walk This Way, Sweet Emotion, Crazy, Cryin’ and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing are set to appear on the collection. The Super Deluxe Edition will also come with premium book-style sleeves, and includes four black-and-white lithographs as well as live photography and rarely seen photos of the band from their early days.

Meanwhile, other non-deluxe editions of the release will comprise 10, 18 or 20 tracks from the band’s extensive catalogue.

All versions are currently up for pre-order at the Aerosmith webstore and will be available for preorder at all other retailers starting 22 June.

In other news, Aerosmith last month announced that they will be hanging up the mic after a final tour this fall. The 40-date Peace Out! tour across North America will begin in Philadelphia on 2 September and end on 26 January 2024 in Montreal, with a stop on New Year’s Eve in the band’s hometown of Boston.

“After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, it’s time for one last go,” the band said in a statement. “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

They also noted in the statement that drummer Joey Kramer will be sitting out of the farewell tour in order to “focus his attention on his family and health”.