Aerosmith are calling it quits after massive farewell tour in September

Hard rockers Aerosmith will soon be calling it quits after a final farewell tour starting this fall.

“After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, it’s time for one last go,” the band announced in a statement Monday (1 May).

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The 40-date Peace Out tour across North America will begin in Philadelphia on 2 September and end on 26 January 2024 in Montreal, with a stop on New Year’s Eve in the band’s hometown of Boston.

The group also noted in the statement that drummer Joey Krammer will be sitting out of the farewell tour in order to “focus his attention on his family and health”.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said in an interview of the upcoming tour (via AP).

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” he added. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this… It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

The band will be joined by special guests The Black Crowes on all dates of the tour.

