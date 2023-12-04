“It’s just not in our DNA to stop”: Alex Lifeson says Rush could consider reforming

Guitarist Alex Lifeson has said hinted that Rush could potentially reform with a new drummer, stating that that it’s not ‘in their DNA’ to stop.

The band went on hiatus following the death of drummer Neil Peart back in 2020, but it looks like the pair may be open to performing under the Rush name once again, though it is “difficult” to move forward with Peart having passed.

Bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee had confirmed last month that he’d be open to performing as Rush again with Lifeson, revealing that it was the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts – which both he and Lifeson performed at – that made him consider that the two should reunite as a band again.

Lifeson spoke to CBS News yesterday (3 December) alongside Lee on the topic of Rush as well as Lee’s new memoir, My Effin’ Life, which landed on 14 November this year.

Speaking to the outlet about the future, Lee states, “It’s difficult to figure out what that chapter is without him [Peart].” When asked whether they’d considered finding another great drummer to go tour again, Lee adds, “Have we talked about it? Yeah. It’s not impossible, but at this point, I can’t guarantee it.”

Lifeson, though, has a more hopeful outlook: “It’s just not in our DNA to stop,” he says.

Lifeson recently joined Tool onstage for a performance of Jambi, but with an added Rush twist. The guitarist also launched his own family of amplifiers last week in partnership with Mojotone under the name of LERXST.

The initial launch includes the OMEGA amplifier head, CHI amplifier head and combo, and an accompanying range of matching guitar cabinets. All products have been designed to his specification and are built in the USA by Mojotone.

Find out more about LERXST via Mojotone. My Effin’ Life is out now.