Testament’s Alex Skolnick says “Marshall haven’t lived up to their legacy for a long time now” in wake of Slash signing with Magnatone

Alex Skolnick of Testament has reacted to the news of Slash signing with Magnatone amps, saying “Marshall haven’t lived up to their legacy for a long time now”.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist, who enjoyed a 30-year partnership with Marshall, recently announced that he’s been working with Magnatone on a “killer” 100-watt version of its popular M-80 tube amp.

Commenting on the switch in an Instagram post by Guitar announcing the news, Skolnick says that he’s been eyeing the boutique manufacturer for some time after being impressed by its sound last year.

“I’ve had my eye on Magnatone for a while, after hearing a friend’s Twilighter combo of theirs last year (it rips),” he wrote. “Then I saw Billy F. Gibbons had one of their heads, and Slash, unhappy with his Marshall, borrowing one of Billy’s amps for the Skynyrd tribute they played together at last Spring’s CMA awards.”

“In my opinion, Marshall hasn’t lived up to their legacy for some time now, this settles it once and for all,” Skolnick added. “Happy for Magnatone and Slash. The moral here? Don’t rest on your laurels.”

With the move, Slash joins a long list of artists including Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and more who have played through Magnatone amps during their careers.

“I used a Magnatone 50-watt M-80 in the studio earlier this year and was blown away by how it sounded,” Slash said. “Since then, I’ve been working with Magnatone on a 100-watt version of the M-80 and I absolutely love what they have come up with. It’s killer.”

Of the new partnership, Magnatone CEO Ted Kornblum commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Slash to Magnatone and with his signature tone and style, our Master Collection of models will be taken to the next level.”